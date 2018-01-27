UAE distributes food aid in Hadhramaut

Ahmed Al-Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of food aid, which coincides with the Year of Zayed, is a continuation of the humanitarian relief programme provided by the ERC via a series of campaigns being carried out throughout the Hadramaut Valley.

He went on to say that the authority aims to reach remote areas where several families suffer from the repercussions and damage left by Houthi militias.

Al-Neyadi explained that supporting the people of Yemen is an essential element in the UAE's foreign aid policy, which carries on the values of giving instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.