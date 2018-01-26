UAE, Mauritius discuss ERC's visit to Port Louis

  • Friday 26, January 2018 in 7:57 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Rashid Al-Afari, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, and Non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius and the Kingdom of Swaziland, has visited Embassy of Mauritius, where he met with Jean Pierre Jhumun, Mauritius' ambassador to Mozambique, to coordinate the Emirates Red Crescent's visit to Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius.

During the meeting, Al-Afari stressed the keenness of the UAE's leadership to extend a helping hand to the friendly people of Mauritius. He pointed out to the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the ERC, to send a delegation to assess the damage caused by cyclones in Mauritius.

Sheikh Hamdan was keen to personally follow up the situation and stand by the friendly Republic of Mauritius.

Al-Afari expressed the UAE's desire for boosting relations between the two friendly countries.

Mauritius' Ambassador expressed his thanks and gratitude to the UAE, emphasising that this is not strange for the UAE which has always provided humanitarian assistance without discrimination. He wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.