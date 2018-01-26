UAE participates in preparatory meetings of 30th African Summit

  • Friday 26, January 2018 in 11:20 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mahri, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, participated in the opening of the 32nd ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council, which was launched Thursday at the union’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to prepare for the 30th Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the African Union.

This year summit will be held under the title, "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation," which is the African Union’s slogan for 2018.

During the meeting, Moussa Faki Mahamat. Chairperson African Union Commission, delivered a speech where he addressed the reduction in the global peace budget, while highlighting the need to rescue Africa from financial dependence and to take concrete measures to ensure the union’s self-financing.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation , will head the UAE delegation in the summit, which is scheduled to be held on January 28th- 29th.