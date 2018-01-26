UAE participates in preparatory meetings of 30th African Summit

This year summit will be held under the title, "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation," which is the African Union’s slogan for 2018.

During the meeting, Moussa Faki Mahamat. Chairperson African Union Commission, delivered a speech where he addressed the reduction in the global peace budget, while highlighting the need to rescue Africa from financial dependence and to take concrete measures to ensure the union’s self-financing.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation , will head the UAE delegation in the summit, which is scheduled to be held on January 28th- 29th.