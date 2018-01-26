UAE medical team continues field visits of Hadramaut hospitals

Sent under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the team had firsthand experience of the services and requirements of Al Deis East, Qasay'er and Al Reida East hospitals, and discussed with their medical teams all measures needed to be taken to provide the people of Hadramaut with best possible levels of health care.

Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Behsni, Governor of Hadramaut, Commander of the 2nd Military Zone, extended sincere thanks to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his ceaseless support and close follow-up of the healthcare sector in particular and His Highness's role in extending hand of help to all the governorate's people in general.

During his reception of the medical team in the presence of the Yemeni Health Minister Nasser Ba'aom, the Director General of the Public Health and Population Bureau in the Coast of Hadramaut Dr. Riyadh Al Gariri, and a number of officials from the Governorate and the ERC, the Hadramaut Governor noted that the visit reflects the UAE leadership's keenness to develop the healthcare and other essential sectors and address infrastructure problems, including power cuts and shortage of medical services.

For their part, the Yemeni officials in the three hospitals have commended the colossal support provided by the UAE to assuage the suffering of the Yemeni people.