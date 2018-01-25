UAE Ambassador receives MD and CEO of 'Care India'

They discussed the challenges faced by women and girls in poor communities and the ways to help improve their livelihoods.

Ambassador Al Banna was briefed about Care India's activities. The organisation has been working in India for over 65 years with an overall goal of empowering women and girls from poor and marginalised communities leading to improvement in their lives and livelihoods.

He said 2018 is marked in the UAE as the "Year of Zayed" and will witness a number of initiatives of giving to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.