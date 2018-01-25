UAE a global model of supporting research, science: Sarah Al Amiri

She noted that the country is keen to promote scientific cooperation, as well as science and knowledge sharing within communities, to enable individuals access to information and create a better future for humanity.

This can be done by investing in scientific research, to improve living standards and provide conditions that will motivate revolutionary scientific discoveries that will serve humanity and enrich the sciences, knowledge and technology, Al Amiri added.

Al Amiri participated in several sessions of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which discussed the future of governance in the Arab world and the UAE’s ambitious Hope Mars Mission, the first Arab mission to explore the red planet.

She also participated in a session where she addressed global perspectives on science and the role of multilateral cooperation in promoting scientific research and preparing a flexible environment for overall international cooperation.

Al Amiri said that the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the key driver of the Hope mission, which aims to provide an Emirati contribution to the scientific exploration of the red planet.

She noted that 40 percent of the leading scientific talent involved in the project are women while giving a detailed explanation of the completed stages of the probe and the progress made in its construction and pilot testing. She also said that the space mission will provide a large database of key information to the scientific community.

Al Amiri added that the UAE Government believes in the importance of scientific research in developing communities and shaping the future. "Therefore, it has placed long-term strategic plans and visions with clear purposes to achieve this goal, with the aim of enhancing knowledge, encouraging scientific research, and employing their outcomes to serve sustainable development, which will help to achieve the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071," she affirmed.

She stressed that the UAE’s real wealth is its people, who are the core of its wise leadership’s vision of investing in human resources and education, and youth are the future of the region.

While participating in a session, titled 'Global Science Perspectives and the Role of Broad-Based Collaboration in Science Promotion Research', Al Amiri went on to say that the UAE seeks to promote greater global cooperation in scientific research while highlighting the importance of specialising in advanced science and encouraging scientific competition as a motivating factor for many successes and discoveries.

She noted the importance of adopting policies to protect intellectual property rights and providing a suitable environment for greater competitiveness in research and scientific discoveries, whose outcomes could be employed to create a better future for future generations.