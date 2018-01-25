Yemeni Ambassador offers condolences to family of martyr Abdullah Al Dahmani

During his visit to the mourning gathering in Huwaylat, Ras al-Khaimah, Al Menhali delivered the sincere condolences and honest sympathies of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, to the martyr’s parents while praying to Allah Almighty to grant him mercy and a place in heavens, and to bestow patience on his family.

The family of Al Dahmani expressed their gratitude to President Hadi for his sincere sympathies while stressing that the martyrdom of their son is an honour to them, their nation and their leadership.

Al Menhali was accompanied by Sultan Al Bakeri, Deputy Ambassador of Yemen, and several members of the Yemeni diplomatic mission.