RAK Ruler receives President of Zanzibar

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Saud welcomed President Shein and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. He also reviewed means of strengthening cooperation, especially in economic and commercial domains, to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.

President Shein expressed his appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah for his hospitality, and praised the progress attained by the UAE in various fields.

Sheikh Saud hosted a luncheon in honour of President Shein and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.