UAE Ambassador attends launch of project for inclusion of Ethiopian women

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates donated funds to the Organisation for WISE to implement the project, which aims at building the economic capacity of low-income women and girls in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Al Mahri said the project is part of the embassy's humanitarian initiatives in Ethiopia, which are funded by charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE. The latest project was the excavation of 60 wells to provide drinking water to over 500,000 people in six regions of Ethiopia, in addition to the construction of two fully-equipped schools in Addis Ababa suburbs.

The Director and Founder of WISE, Tsigie Haile, highlighted the organisation's programmes to empower low-income women.