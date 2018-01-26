Outstanding Turnout from the UAE at WEF’s annual meeting in Davos

Furthermore, Al Gergawi and Prof. Schwab reviewed the latest international competitiveness reports, as well as the progress made on joint projects and the best action plan to implement the key takeaways and recommendations of the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, organised by the UAE Government in collaboration with WEF.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future stressed that the UAE Government is committed to strengthening its strategic relationship with the World Economic Forum in future sectors of common interest, underlining the UAE’s outstanding participation in the Forum and the exponential growth (87%) in the number of participants from the Emirates in the past 10 years, which was second only to China.

Al Gergawi said that the agreement the UAE Government signed with the World Economic Forum to establish the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) cements the strategic ties between the two entities, and paves the road for future collaboration geared towards helping countries and communities transition into the future. ''The Centre is set to transform the UAE into an open laboratory for the technologies of the future,''he added.

The UAE Government and WEF are clearly moving towards more collaboration, as evidenced by the selection of the UAE as the host for the prestigious Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, which is a premier platform for the globalisation of knowledge, H.E. pointed out, revealing plans to launch more councils specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Precision Medicine, Drones and Self-driving vehicles.