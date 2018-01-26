Abdullah bin Zayed attends Indian Embassy reception on Republic Day

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, President of Zayed University, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, a number officials, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and various members of the Indian community in the country, also attended the ceremony.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underlined the historical relations between the UAE and India in various fields.

In a speech on the occasion, the Indian Ambassador noted the strong relations between the two friendly countries, which have been established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and then followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates for the second time, during which he will discuss bilateral relations and major international issues.

"India is the third largest trade partner of India after China and the United States of America," he said, noting that India is working to attract more UAE investments to various sectors.

He proudly added, "Earlier this week, we saw the extraordinary gesture of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in honoring Mohiedin, a humble office boy from Kerala who had worked for 40 years as a member of his staff. That little incident told us two important things: The grace, nobility and sheer class of the leadership in this country. And the respect earned by members of the Indian community - from the office boy and construction worker all the way to the top professionals and business leaders."