UAE Ambassador, Kazakh Finance Minister discuss relations

Al Jaber discussed with the Kazakh Minister the relations between the two countries and ways of developing them in the field of economic and investment cooperation.

The ambassador noted the UAE's desire to strengthen relations with Kazakhstan and the interest of UAE investors in investing in various sectors in Kazakhstan. He pointed out that the brotherly relations binding the two countries' leaders contribute greatly to the promotion of bilateral relations.

Minister Sultanov said that the UAE is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Gulf region and the Middle East, pointing to the development witnessed by bilateral cooperation in all fields.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the importance of activating mutual visits, exchange of experiences and strengthening relations between the financial authorities in the two countries.