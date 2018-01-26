Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to family of martyr Al Dahmani

While visiting the mourning majlis in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace in heaven among the saints and martyrs, and to provide his family with comfort and solace to bear the loss.

While talking with the father and brothers of the martyr, Sheikh Mohamed expressed the pride of the country's leadership and people of the nation's heroes who showed heroic and brave acts that honour them, their families as well as their nation.

''They (martyrs) offered the ultimate sacrifice for the service of their nation, right and duty and showed deeply-rooted values of faithfulness, courage, dedication and sacrifice,'' HH said.

Also offering condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Shaikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.