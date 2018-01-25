UAE medical team meets needs of Hadramaut hospitals

Sent under directives by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the team had firsthand experience of the services and requirements of Al Shahr, Gheel Bawazeer, and Gheel bin Yemeen hospitals, and discussed with their medical teams all measures needed to be taken to provide the people of Hadramaut with best levels of health care.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said such visits fit within the UAE efforts to support the healthcare sector in Hadramaut in particular, and the entire infrastructure services in the city, including education, water and electricity, underlining the UAE leadership's keenness to develop essential sectors in the governorate.

For their part, the Yemeni officials in the three hospitals have commended the colossal support provided by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people under the untold suffering they are going through.