Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The Russian diplomat lauded the role played by the late Yemeni president in strengthening Yemeni-Russian relations across the years, stressing that the Russian government is in contact with all parties concerned with the Yemeni crisis to reach a settlement to the Yemeni issue.

He stressed the role that can be played by the General People's Congress to reach a resolution in Yemen, reiterating Russia's humanitarian support for the Yemeni people in their suffering.

Ambassador Saleh expressed thanks to the Russian people and leadership for their keenness to help Yemen survive the current crisis.