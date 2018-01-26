UAE Ambassador presents credentials in Jamaica

Al Matroushi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sir Patrick, who, in turn, extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and wished the UAE people further progress and prosperity.

The Governor-General stressed his country's desire to provide everything possible to facilitate the ambassador's mission to achieve more cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE Ambassador discussed with the Governor-General ways of strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.