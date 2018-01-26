UAE Ambassador presents credentials in Jamaica

  • Friday 26, January 2018 in 3:58 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, the UAE Ambassador to Cuba, has presented his credentials to Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, as a non-resident ambassador to the country.

Al Matroushi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sir Patrick, who, in turn, extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and wished the UAE people further progress and prosperity. 

The Governor-General stressed his country's desire to provide everything possible to facilitate the ambassador's mission to achieve more cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE Ambassador discussed with the Governor-General ways of strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.