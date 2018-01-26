Gargash hails dialogue during UAE review at UN Human Rights Council

The UPR is a periodic one-on-four-year process where all UN Member States present reports on their human rights situation. The review process aims to raise awareness of human rights at the global level as well as promoting human rights in each Member State .

Dr. Gargash said, "On behalf of the UAE's delegation, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the countries that participated in the interactive dialogue in a constructive and cooperative spirit."

He expressed satisfaction at the high quality of the interactive dialogue and the usefulness of the recommendations.

"As in previous sessions of the UPR, we are keen to study every recommendation in terms of its objective, within the framework of our firm commitment to fulfill our national and international obligations," he said. He said that the UAE was ready to consider and deal with all the observations made, "in an objective and appropriate manner in the light of our social fabric and our national peculiarities."

He added, "We are fully aware that there are still some areas that need improvement and modification and we are determined to make the necessary changes whenever and wherever necessary, without exception. We will strive to continue our dialogue with the United Nations human rights mechanisms and in partnership with all other stakeholders for further promote the principles of democracy, the rule of law and social justice as enshrined in our Constitution."

"The process has already begun and we are confident that we are on the right track," Gargash concluded.