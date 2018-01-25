Mohammed bin Rashid, Humaid Al Nuaimi attend Al Ketbi tribe wedding reception

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, as well as dignitaries and relatives of the couples also attended the reception.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the newly-weds and wished them a happy married life.