Mohamed bin Zayed meets Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives

The two sides addressed ways of advancing the already privileged relations binding the UAE and U.S. to higher levels, and reviewed the latest regional and international developments and efforts made to contain the ongoing crises besetting the Middle East region.

Discussions included efforts made by the international community to counter terror, extremism and violence in light of the ongoing coordination between the two countries in this respect, with both sides underlining the importance of continuing to support these endeavours to ensure regional peace and stability.

The meeting, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, touched as well on the partnerships forged by the two countries across multiple economic and political domains, with particular emphasis on their current cooperation to combat terror organsiations.

"The UAE in collaboration with their sisterly and friendly countries in the region and around the world are continuing their efforts to underpin the pillars of peace, stability and development for the peoples of the region," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said. He pointed on this score to the aspirations of some external powers as well as regional interferences that, His Highness said, are aimed at forming alliances with the objective of weakening the legitimate governments of the region, and consequently creating chaos to serve their own aggressive and expansionist policies.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of doubling international efforts to inculcate peace and security and combat terrorism by putting an end the practices of some regional powers and their interferences that, he said, undermine regional and global security and stability.

For his part, the U.S. Speaker commended the high level of his country’s strategic relations with the UAE, lauding the eminent role played by the UAE in combatting terrorism and extending developmental aid to poor and crisis-stricken peoples around the world.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America, and Barbara A. Leaf, US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.