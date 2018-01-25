Sheikha Fatima expresses sorrow for loss of seven Emirati children in house fire

In a statement on Thursday, Sheikha Fatima said that the tragedy has caused her great sorrow, expressing her heartfelt condolences to the Al Sreidi family, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to their family.

She also commended the keenness of the country's wise leadership to protect children in their homes and provide them with all means of protection, praising the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to immediately equip thousands of homes with early warning systems and linking them to operations rooms and the civil defence departments.

Sheikha Fatima also lauded the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide the utmost care and support for the bereaved mother, and the Al Sreidy family, and attend to their needs.

The Mother of the Nation went on to call on all parents across the country to explore awareness programmes, which include those organised by the General Women's Union, and take protection measures to prevent house fires.