UAE Ambassador discusses Poland's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador expressed his delight at the relations that the UAE and Poland enjoy on all levels, saying the UAE is keen to enhance its cooperation with Poland in various fields, and looks forward to its active participation in the Expo. Participating in the event would allow Poland to display the country's products and capabilities, helping to raise its profile in the region, Al Sabri said.



He added that the UAE is a major centre of trade for the region.



The Polish officials said that they looked forward to their country’s participation in the event, expressing the hope that this would strengthen bilateral relations.