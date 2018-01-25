Mansour bin Zayed receives Aga Khan IV

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in the charitable and humanitarian work fields. Sheikh Mansour and Aga Khan IV reviewed charitable development projects of the Aga Khan Development Network, AKDN, and its efforts to serve humanitarian issues in a number of poor countries to improve wellbeing of these societies.



Sheikh Mansour hosted a banquet at the Presidential Palace in honour of Aga Khan. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, attended the banquet.