Ministry of Interior launches online fire alarm system application service

Applications for the service can now be made through the ministry's website, www.moi.gov.ae. Once an application is submitted, the applicant will be contacted by the suppliers of the system for installation.



Under the directives of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the ministry started linking homes and villas with its operations rooms, following the technical solution provided by the higher committee tasked with the project.



The system is a self-operated and easily installed smoke detection sensor, with a voice alarm for the quick evacuation of residents.