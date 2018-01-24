UAE Ambassador to Athens presents credentials to Greek President

Al Raisi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Greece as well as their wishes of more progress and prosperity to the Greek people.



The UAE diplomat highlighted the distinguished bonds between the two countries, stressing that he will do his best to continue enhancing ties in all domains, especially political, economic and cultural fields.



Pavlopoulos asked Al Raisi to convey his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and wished more development and progress for the UAE.



He also wished the ambassador luck to boost bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece.