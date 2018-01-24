Anwar Gargash inaugurates UAE Civil Society Exhibition in Geneva

The exhibition, which included the participation of key UAE civil society organisations, was attended by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organisations in Geneva, as well as the country’s delegation in the UPR meeting, representatives of UAE civil society organisations, senior UN officials and several ambassadors in Geneva.



The Emirati organisations participating in the exhibition, which included the General’s Women Union, GWU, the Ewaa Centre for Victims of Human Trafficking and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, created a special booth where they displayed their publications on the protection services for victims of human trafficking, women and children and how to prepare them to enter the labour market, as well as the accommodation, social, psychological, legal and health services they provide.



The UAE Heritage Cultural Exhibition, organised by the country’s permanent mission at the UN in Geneva in co-operation with the GWU, was also launched.



Al Zaabi delivered a speech where he welcomed the participants of the exhibition and described it as an important occasion, as it showcases the UAE’s rich heritage and cultural legacy, as well as its traditional products and crafts, and includes a photography exhibition on the steps taken to empower Emirati women.

He added that the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.



He also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," and her key role in the achievements of Emirati women, which were highlighted in the exhibition.