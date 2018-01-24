Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aga Khan IV

During the meeting

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Aga Khan and exchanged talks with him on issues of mutual interest, especially with regard to the humanitarian, charitable and developmental projects that are being implemented in many countries, to improve economic conditions of people in need.



They also affirmed the importance of coordination between government bodies, private institutions, and international organisations working in the humanitarian field to encourage development work in poor countries and help underprivileged people.



Aga Khan praised the diversity of cultures in the UAE and the spirit of coexistence, rapprochement and tolerance among various communities living in the State. He appreciated the volume of humanitarian and charitable assistance provided by the UAE to many countries of the world.



The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, and Sultan Mohammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, along with the delegation accompanying the Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.