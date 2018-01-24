Fujairah Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences to family of martyr Abdullah Al Dahmani

While visiting the mourning majlis in Ras al-Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon him and rest his soul in eternal peace, and to grant his family patience and solace.



Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, and several officials also offered their condolences.