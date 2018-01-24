UAE Ambassador attends humanitarian donor group meeting

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Muraikhi, UN Humanitarian Envoy, and Mouin Merheby, Lebanon's Minister of State for Displaced Affairs, also attended the meeting.



During the meeting, Al Shamsi presented a report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, on the UAE's response to the Syrian crisis from 2012 to 2017. He noted that the State has provided humanitarian aid assistance to host countries - Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Greece, Turkey and Egypt - as well as within Syria to provide relief to refugees and internally displaced persons.



The ambassador went on to explain the areas in Lebanon where humanitarian assistance has been provided including education, health and social services.



The participants at the meeting praised the UAE's humanitarian and relief aid commitment to Lebanon and the international community.