ERC distributes winter supplies to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

The aid is part of an ERC aid mission to help Syrian refugees and provide relief supplies during winter, especially in light of the current cold weather in Lebanon.



The campaign, which was launched on Monday in Deir Zenoun, Beqaa and Kherbet Daoud, Akkar, benefitted 550 families on its first day while 200 heaters were distributed yesterday in Rashaya and Arsal, in co-operation with the Relief and Humanitarian Aid Organisation of Dar Al Fatwa in Lebanon.



The aid was especially distributed to the country’s border areas, which house the largest number of displaced Syrians after their urgent humanitarian needs and demands were assessed.



The UAE Embassy organises an urgent annual humanitarian response campaign during winter in various areas of Lebanon, funded by grants and donations from several charitable UAE authorities and bodies, to avoid further loss of life due to extreme cold conditions. It will also announce its humanitarian plan in the coming days, based on a working plan and programme to assist refugees, in coordination with Lebanon's Ministry of State for Refugee Affairs.