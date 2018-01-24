Ministry of Interior presents UAE’s human rights efforts in Geneva

Brigadier Ahmed Mohammed Nakhira, Director of the Human Rights Department at MOI, headed the ministry’s delegation, which presented before the Council, its efforts to protect human rights, its awareness programmes for police officers, and its other related initiatives.



The ministry also participated in an exhibition organised by the UAE in the UN Building, through a pavilion that showcased the latest publications and booklets on human rights, and the various human rights awards received by the leadership of the ministry and the police.



On the sideline of the visit, the ministry’s delegation participated in a heritage exhibition organised by the General Women’s Union, GWU, as well as several seminars and dialogue sessions that discussed the country’s efforts to empower women, promote gender equality and improve children’s rights. It also took part in a seminar on rejecting discrimination and hatred.