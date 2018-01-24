UAE Ambassador to Armenia opens lecture hall at Yerevan State University

The opening ceremony was attended by YSU Vice-Rector Alexander Grigoryan, along with a number of YSU officials and embassy representatives.

"The opening of this lecture hall is a little help to our brotherly Armenian people. The Armenian-Arab cooperation has deep roots. We are glad that Arab culture is being taught and studied at YSU," said Al Qasimi and added that they will continue to support the implementation of programmes aimed at the development of Armenian educational and health spheres.

Alexander Grigoryan underlined that the lecture hall with modern equipment will enable students to study Arabic language and culture better.

"The cooperation of the Faculty of Oriental Studies and the embassy of the UAE is on a high level and is of continuous nature. This is a vivid example of a cooperation which is a platform for a unique religious dialogue for friendship between peoples of Islam and Christianity," said Ruben Melkonyan.