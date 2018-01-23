UAE Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Maputo attends annual reception of members of diplomatic missions

The President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, ambassadors and heads of diplomatic and consular missions accredited to Maputo attended the ceremony.
During the event, Al-Afari conveyed the regards of the UAE leadership to Nyusi, wishing that Mozambique would be able to achieve prosperity at all levels. They also discussed ways to enhance relations between the two friendly countries in the political, economic and social domains.
