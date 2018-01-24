Kosovo's President receives Al Jarwan

During the meeting

Thaci emphasised his support for the Council and its noble goals to spread the culture of tolerance and peace around the world.



Al-Jarwan presented a detailed explanation about the role played by the Council to promote the culture of tolerance and peace. President of Kosovo highlighted GCTO role to support peace and disseminate tolerance.



Meanwhile, President of GCTP also met with Speaker of Kosovo's Parliament, Kadri Veseli, in the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Behgjet Pacolli. Al Jarwan briefed them about the objectives and activities of the Council.