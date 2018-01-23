UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Governor of Aswan

The meeting, which was held at the conclusion of Al Junaibi’s successful visit to the governorate, saw discussions on the means of developing relations between the UAE and Egypt. Hegazy informed Al Junaibi about the strategic vision for investment in the governorate of Aswan as well as the promising investment opportunities.

Hegazy expressed Egypt’s gratitude to the UAE, which supports the aspirations of the Egyptian people in the face of all challenges, especially economic, by pumping investments into all the Egyptian governorates. He stressed that the UAE’s stance towards Egypt comes from an honest and established conviction of the children of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose footsteps they walk in.

Al Junaibi praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Egypt and their development at all levels thanks to the wise leadership of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, both parties exchanged the embassy’s and the governorate’s shields, reflecting the strong relations between the brotherly countries.