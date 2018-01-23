Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at HBMSU

A total of 396 learners received their graduation certificates for the academic year 2016-2017 in a ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan honoured graduates of the Master’s degree in Business and Quality Management, e-Education, and Environmental Studies, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation honoured graduates of Bachelor’s degrees and Diplomas.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of the University's Board of Governors; members of the Board; Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, University Chancellor; with faculty members, administrators, and parents of the graduate students.