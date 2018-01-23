Abdullah bin Zayed telephones Grand Imam of Al Azhar

They discussed the declaration made by the international conference in support of Jerusalem, which was organised in Cairo on 17th and 18th January, in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders. The conference was held under the theme: 'Jerusalem's Arab Identity and the International Responsibility'.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Dr. Al Tayeb in his capacity as the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in support of the various causes, including the Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, as well as his contributions to promoting the culture of peaceful co-existence and combating extremism, racism and terrorism.

He also praised the historic role of Al Azhar in supporting Arab and Muslim countries.