Ammar Al Nuaimi participates in Ajman Municipality’s golden jubilee celebrations

Sheikh Ammar said that the department, since its establishment in 1968 following a decision by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, managed to excel in constructive municipal work and created records with its accomplishments. It consistently met the requirements of residents and made their happiness its constant goal. It also made sure to keep up with new and modern technologies.

This was stated during Sheikh Ammar’s participation in the department’s golden jubilee celebrations. Those present on the occasion included Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of Ajman Executive Council, the executive directors and a large number of officials and employees.

Sheikh Ammar and his accompanying delegation viewed the department’s achievements over the last 50 years, stressing that it has managed to occupy a prestigious stature among its counterparts. It has worked on transforming most of its services into smart services, and it now works on adopting the artificial intelligence wave in all its services, relying on the trained and specialised national manpower.

The department has contributed to the execution of sustainable developmental projects, which helped in the advancement of the emirate, they added.

Sheikh Ammar was given an abridged summary about the Roads and Infrastructure Department’s projects, which include 47 projects at a total cost of AED860 million, the Buildings Department’s 47 projects at a cost of AED57.6 million, and the Planning and Space Department’s 13 projects at a cost of AED24 million.

The Crown Prince concluded his visit by launching the Government Accelerators Building, which is the first of its kind in the emirate. It was executed by the department in line with the wise leadership’s vision and directives aimed at making the UAE of the most advanced countries in the world with the happiest people.

Sheikh Ammar also participated in a brainstorming session dedicated to launching constructive initiatives in the Year of Zayed.