Fujairah Ruler, CP during their visit to Mourning Majlis in Fujairah

While visiting the Mourning Majlis in Fujairah, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt condolences to their family. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise, and to grant patience and solace to the family.

A number of officials also offered condolences along with Sheikh Hamad.