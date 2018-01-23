Saif bin Zayed chairs urgent Civil Defence meeting following directives of Mohammed bin Rashid

The meeting discussed the best means of executing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to fasten the process of connecting residential houses and villas to its early warning system and operations rooms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approved the solution presented by the Higher Committee of Civil Defence and a number of technical specialists to immediately begin connecting the residential houses and villas to the Civil Defence operations rooms. It will include a quick-to-install smoke detection system, which operates automatically without extensions, and rings an internal alarm whistle for the immediate evacuation of residents in the first response stage. The Ministry of Interior will receive immediate registration requests through its website and smart application.

Major General Jassem Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, stressed that the General Command with directives from Sheikh Saif called to hold the meeting to execute the directives.

Al Marzouqi thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for his directives to the Civil Defence in the country to quickly ascertain the presence of fire protection systems connected directly to all the houses of nationals. He further praised His Highness’ decision that the government will incur the expenses of installing these systems for those who cannot afford it.

Al Marzouqi pointed that the General Command of the Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior recently launched the first system of its kind for monitoring, alarm, and smart control in buildings on the national level. The aim of "Hasantak" is to reduce response time in emergency cases and monitor any defect in the safety systems through a direct connection to the Civil Defence’s operations rooms.

He clarified that the "Hasantak" system guarantees public safety round the clock by connecting buildings and facilities in the country with the centre to receive alerts within seconds. A team then verifies the alert and informs the Civil Defence’s operations room to send help to the location immediately or to deliver maintenance alerts to the concerned company to fix the defect.