UAQ Ruler visits Al Salma Bridge and residential district in Al Shuhada city

During his tour, he was briefed by the project managers about the execution of the project over two phases. The first comprises the construction of a bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street at the entrance of Al Salma area, which was recently completed. The second phase, which was recently started after assigning the remaining works to a maintenance contractor, consists of connecting the bridge with entrances and exits, installing lighting poles and guiding boards, and ensuring the safety of public services on the street.

Sheikh Saud also viewed the construction works in the UAQ residential district, implemented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in Al Shuhada city. He hailed the efforts of the programme and the managers of the project, comprising 232 housing units. He also expressed his admiration of this leading housing project that is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and their keenness to provide Emirati people with appropriate housing.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, stressed that the programme is aimed at building social residential units that would contribute to achieving community cohesion and ensuring positive interaction between citizens through the associated facilities and services to these residential districts.

He highlighted the eagerness of the programme to achieve high-quality housing units in line with sustainability standards while considering the nature of Emirati families. He added that under the programme, housing units were supplied with integrated facilities in order to make citizens happy and fulfil their various needs in line with the national agenda 2021.

On the sidelines of the tour, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the "Zayed Districts" smart programme, designed by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme as the first governmental smart programme for virtual housing units on the regional level that enable customers to watch the current residential units being built under the programme as well as the future projects. They can enjoy a virtual tour and book units separately by entering each house and exploring its space, rooms and facilities.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice President of UAQ Executive Council, and Dr. Al Nuaimi, as well as several officials in the emirate.