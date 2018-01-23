Hamdan bin Mohammed names Board Members of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Executive Council Resolution No. (3) of 2018 on the Board of Directors of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to be chaired by Essa Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair.
Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (6) of 2018 transferring Ali Mohammed Hassan Al Motawaa from Dubai Sports Council to the Foundation and appointing him as Secretary-General.
 
As per Resolution No. (3) of 2018, Abdulrahman Hareb Rashid Al Harib has been named Deputy Chairman of the Board. The members of the Board include Ahmed Darwish Al Qamah Al Muhairi, Dr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Abdullah Al Hamadi, Huda Essa Abdullah Buhumaid, Hamda Ibrahim Mohammed Obaid, and Abdulla Ali Abdulrazak Al Madani, in addition to the Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Consultancy, and the Secretary-General of the Foundation.
 
These Resolutions are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.