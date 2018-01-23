Consular consultations committee between UAE and Serbia holds first meeting

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Saeed Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Atsa Yuvanovic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Serbia.

The two sides discussed a range of mutual topics between both countries, plans for a follow-up and development, as well ways of promoting consular co-operation between both countries.

Al Dhaheri conveyed to the visiting delegation the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their wishes that this meeting would be successful.

He praised the Emirati-Serbian relations, stressing the keenness of the UAE to promote and develop the relations to meet the directions and aspirations of the leadership of both countries.

In the speech he delivered during the meeting, Al Dhaheri stressed that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Serbia witnessed significant developments that directly contributed to strengthening these relations.

He also said that this was positively reflected through the signing of many agreements and MoUs aimed at facilitating the consular services provided to the citizens of both countries. He further highlighted the fact that this meeting fulfils the desires of both countries to develop consular co-operation.

Al Dhaheri expressed his hopes that the meeting would add to the significant achievements in political, economic and security areas.

Yuvanovic hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in the past years, especially in the area of consular co-operation.

The Serbian official praised the Emirati experience in the consular field, stressing that his country is interested in developing this co-operation and exchanging experiences with the UAE in this field to serve the citizens of both countries and strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the administrations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as other relevant authorities in Serbia.