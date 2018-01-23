ERC provides medical supplies to Bir Ali Health Centre in Rudhum district in Shabwah

Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC team in Shabwah, stressed that this support is part of the efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and provide them with medicines free of cost. He pointed out that the ERC is intensifying its humanitarian work in Shabwah Governorate through a package of humanitarian, treatment and food aid to the residents to fulfil their needs and help them face the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation.

The residents of Rudhum District thanked the UAE and the ERC for the medicine shipment that came at the right time, meeting their dire medical needs, especially given the tough economic situation of the majority of the population. They added that the medicine batch will help the Bir Ali Health Centre fulfil the needs of patients.