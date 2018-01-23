5 Federal Public Prosecutors sworn in before Minister of Justice

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued the Federal Decree No. 160 of 2017, appointed Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiz Mohammed, Ahmed Sayed Faraj, Hashim Al Nubi Abdullah Ali and Hisham Ahmad Hilmi Mahmoud, as "Attorney-General" at the Public Prosecution in the second grade.

The Decree also stipulated the appointment of Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Sayed Abdul Rahman as the Head of the Public Prosecution, in the third grade.

During the meeting, the Minister of Justice said that the members of the judiciary have greater responsibilities and trust and that the expectations of them from the leadership are as important as their roles and responsibilities in achieving justice and realising the rights.

He also told the newly-sworn personnel to ensure the application of the Constitution's provisions and laws.