The ERC team in Hadramaut distributed food supplies to the residents of Fughma area in As Sawm District, who are facing tough living conditions.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stressed the keenness of the ERC to contribute to reducing the suffering of poor families that lack basic requirements.

The locals thanked the ERC and its team for their great efforts aimed at helping needy people in the different areas of Hadramaut governorate.