Al Dahmani fell while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.

Scores of senior officials along with military and police officers and a large number of Emirati citizens and residents also offered prayer.

Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Ahmed expressed their deepest condolences to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and to grant his family patience and solace.