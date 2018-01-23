Environment Minister meets with fishermen at Dibba Al Hisn and Al Fujairah

Dr. Thani emphasised the importance of preserving the fish stock in the UAE and protecting fishing, one of the oldest professions in the region and a main pillar of UAE national economy today.

During his visit to Dibba Al Hisn Fishing Harbor, Al Zeyoudi got a closer look at fishermen needs and the challenges faced by fishing in the area. He listened to their suggestions as to how to preserve natural fisheries and ensure its sustainability. One of these suggestions is to place artificial caves off the city waters to encourage fish breeding.

Moreover, the Minister met with fisherman from Dibba Al Fujairah Fishermen Association, in the presence of Sulaiman Al Khuddam, Deputy of the UAE Fishermen's Cooperative Union. He learned about their needs and the challenges they face while practicing their profession.

Fishermen at Dadna Port in Al Fujairah communicated their needs to the Minister to enhance the level of services at the port.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi discussed with the fishermen the current threats to the fish stock and the role of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in boosting fish reserves in local waters through issuing and implementing relevant legislation.

He also praised the fishermen’s active contributions to the national economy, and noted that the Ministry always maps fishermen’s current conditions to help them overcome any challenges they face. He directed fishermen to help in preserving vulnerable marine ecosystems and avoid harmful practices, such as dumping waste materials and discarded fishing gear at sea.

The fishermen conveyed their dedication to abiding by the relevant legislation that aims to boost marine sustainability and ensure food security for present and future generations in line with the UAE Vision 2021. Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of adhering to the ministerial decrees and commended the fishermen’s contribution to achieving ministry's sustainable development strategy.