Mohammed bin Rashid receives Patriarch John X

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was present.

During the meeting, Patriarch John X expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheik Mohammed for the facilities granted by the UAE to the Christian communities and their followers, who live in the UAE community in peace, security, and are fully free to practice their religious rites like others.

Patriarch John X also praised the cultural and humanitarian achievements of the UAE people, as part of the country's leadership keenness to provide a safe and dignified life to its people and the bring happiness to its citizens and society in general.

He also lauded the good reputation enjoyed by the UAE in the global financial, economic, political and religious circles thanks to the balanced policy pursued by the leadership and the government in this respect.

"Our country welcomes all those who seek security, stability and happiness whether to live, invest or work. All are equal under the cloak of the law. We, as a leadership, government, people or institutions, have no discrimination between nationality or culture, and we have about 200 nationalities living in our society, happily and equal in duties and rights," Sheikh Mohammed said.