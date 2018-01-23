Mohammed bin Rashid receives Aga Khan

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Aga Khan exchanged views on a number of humanitarian issues and ways of boosting cooperation and coordination between the Aga Khan Foundation, AKF, and the humanitarian and charitable foundations in the country to encourage development work in poor countries and help people in need.

Aga Khan praised the volume of humanitarian and charitable assistance provided by the UAE to disadvantaged areas and underprivileged people in many countries of the world, especially in Africa and Asia.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for the care, tolerance and equality to the Ismaili community and other segments of the UAE society without any distinction between race, religion, or color, making the UAE an honourable example of coexistence, harmony, as well as social and economic stability.