U.N. officials praises UAE efforts in empowering women

Dr. Ahmad Tuesday said that the election of the UAE as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council is a confirmation of the UAE's efforts in promoting the principles of humanity.

This came during his meeting with Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, where they discussed the extent of the UAE's commitment to recognised international treaties and conventions.

Ambassador Al Shamsi emphasised the country's interest in the human rights field to make a positive impact on the global level through constructive action to support the implementation of the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He noted that the UAE has taken an important step in this regard as its foreign policy pillars are based on the principles of justice, equality, respect the rights of workers on its territory, especially as it attracts more than 200 nationalities.

Al Shamsi added that the country ranked first for the third year as the most important international donors in the field of development assistance in relation to its gross national income, as it believes in the importance of such assistance to combat poverty and illiteracy and eliminate terrorism and extremism.